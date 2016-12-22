Police looking for crook seen on florist's surveillance video Local News Police looking for crook seen on florist's surveillance video The owner of a florist show in Sterling Heights is hoping someone will recognize a man who broke into his store early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Sam's Florist on 15 Mile Road, taking money from the register and knocking over some flower displays.

The suspect was in the store for only about eight minutes, and he made off with a few hundred dollars in cash.

No one was in the store at the time, so nobody was hurt.

"I do have cameras and I do have an alarm in here, and I don't understand why these burglars are coming in to break in - they don't see any of these things when they're doing it. They walk in casually, almost like they own the place, and just take the money and walk out," says owner Sam Tourkakis.

The owner says he has heard of other break ins near his store.

"There's been quite a few break ins around the area, 15 and Dodge Park; 16 and Van Dyke; 15 and Mound; 15 and Gratiot; and it all seems to be the same guy," Tourkakis suggests. Police haven't confirmed this.

Police have a copy of the surveillance tape from Sam's Florist and are investigating.