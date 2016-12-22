Grieving mothers join forces to end snitch mentality Local News Grieving Detroit mothers join forces to end snitch mentality Someone out there always know something.

A group of grieving mothers in Detroit is urging the community to rise up and speak out against murderers and other criminals. These women have lost their children to gun violence, and are joining forces to encourage those who may know something about a crime to speak up.

"It feels like somebody has come and ripped your heart out of your body," says Susan Watson, mother of murder victim Leroy Davis.

"I know from experience one person can't stop it. Because if one person could, I would be the person that stops it. So, we need to unite in the community," says Delores Stinson, mother of murder victim Christopher Stinson.

These mothers' sons were murdered in Detroit. They know these crimes can be solved, but no one is saying anything.

"Justice cannot and will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those that are affected," says Julia Spencer, mother of murder victim Terence Hill Jr.

That's who they are trying to reach -- those who may not have a personal attachment to being a victim. These families say if we continue with this path, it will only be a matter of time until we're all affected.

"Don't be victimized by the murderers. That is their goal - to have you live in fear," says Stinson. They say the silence feeds the killers.

"If you don't say what you see, guess what? They keep doing it. They won't stop because they have embedded a fear in you," Stinson adds.

For years, these families, along with others, know the snitch mentality but say it's time for people to be neighbors again. The pain of loosing a child has made them fearless because they have seen the bottom, and they're now determine to climb back up - and intend to bring as many as they can along with them.

If you know something about a crime that has happened, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Your tip will always be anonymous.