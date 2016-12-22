Plating shop ordered to shut down in Madison Heights Local News Plating shop ordered to shut down in Madison Heights A Madison Heights plating shop has been ordered to shut down after the state deemed it a danger to the public.

- A Madison Heights plating shop has been ordered to shut down after the state deemed it a danger to the public.

Electro-Plate Service is accused of repeatedly and willfully violating hazardous waste violations.

Inspectors found thousands of containers with hazardous materials, and say the containers were improperly stored, unlableled, open and corroded or in very poor condition. Chemicals and wastes were also stockpiled in extreme disorder and the building was severely dilapidated. Chemical spills were also found throughout the facility, which is located within 500 feet of a neighborhood and overlooks Interstate 696.

Some of the materials found are highly corrosive chemicals that can cause irreversable tissue damage to humans just after a single exposure.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the company was given several chances to comply but refused to change.

"If they had a fire - and that facility looks like it could easily happen there - and mixed water with those chemicals, you'd have a toxic cloud," says Michael Shore with MDEQ.



If you have a problem you'd like to report to the MDEQ, you can do so by calling 1-800-292-4706.