Police search Berkley home in connection with missing Farmington Hills woman case

- Police searched a home in Berkley on Thursday in connection with the missing Farmington Hills woman after announcing just last week they believe she is the victim of a crime.

Farmington Hills police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office have searched a home near the Berkley Ice Arena on Oxford and Robina.

"The investigation has been progressing since day one," Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said in a statement. "I understand a caring public and media are anxious for information. However, no information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

RELATED:

Farmington Hills PD: Missing Danielle Stislicki a victim of a crime

Missing: 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki

Search for missing 28-year-old Farmington woman Danielle Stislicki intensifies

Businesses, community team to raise awareness for missing Danielle Stislicki

The home was searched in connection with 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki, who went missing on Dec. 2.

Police say she left work in Southfield that day and was not seen since.

However, her car was found at her apartment in Farmington Hills on Halsted and Grand River.

Danielle is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 123 lbs. and has brown wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip up shirt, a blue coat and burgundy boots.

If you have seen her, please call Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2610.

Farmington Hills police released a statement about the case.

Read the full statement below: