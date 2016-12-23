Police search Berkley home in connection with missing Farmington Hills woman case

BERKLEY, Mich. (WJBK) - Police searched a home in Berkley on Thursday in connection with the missing Farmington Hills woman after announcing just last week they believe she is the victim of a crime.
Farmington Hills police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office have searched a home near the Berkley Ice Arena on Oxford and Robina.
"The investigation has been progressing since day one," Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said in a statement. "I understand a caring public and media are anxious for information. However, no information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."
The home was searched in connection with 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki, who went missing on Dec. 2.
Police say she left work in Southfield that day and was not seen since.
However, her car was found at her apartment in Farmington Hills on Halsted and Grand River.
Danielle is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 123 lbs. and has brown wavy hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip up shirt, a blue coat and burgundy boots.
If you have seen her, please call Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2610.
Farmington Hills police released a statement about the case.
Read the full statement below:
"All available information and evidence leads investigators to believe Danielle Stislicki was the victim of a crime. Investigators have worked tirelessly since Danielle was reported missing. Farmington Hills detectives and evidence technicians have received extensive assistance and resources from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. All of the investigating agencies want the Stislicki family and the public to know that the law enforcement community is determined and committed to finding Danielle and solving this case. Investigators have collected evidence currently under analysis and examination. No information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain the integrity of an active investigation. Investigators continue to follow leads in the case. Tips from the public are strongly encouraged and should be directed to the Farmington Hills Police Department's Command Desk at (248) 871-2610. Tipsters may remain anonymous. The total possible reward money from Independence Green Apartments ($50,000.00), MetLife ($50,000.00) and a family friend's GoFundMe account ($25,000.00) totals over $125,000.00."