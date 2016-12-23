Drunk driving hit-and-run victim's family: I can't believe he's in that bed Local News Drunk driving hit-and-run victim's family: I can't believe he's in that bed Vigilant as a sentinel, Madonna Spicer sits by her husband's bedside, fighting for the life they shared together.

Three weeks ago, Charlie was run over in the street by a hit and run drunk driver.

"It was about 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon ... the driver didn't stop," Madonna said. "She hit him and then she proceeded to shoot across Telegraph."

Charlie's injuries were extensive.

"His feet were like, one of them I could see bone," Madonna said. "He was shaking and he was in a daze. He was looking like he wasn't even here, but I kept calling him, trying to bring him back to the present. He would not let my hand go. I told him, I'm here. I'm not going to leave you. I'm right here with you. That's what I told him."

Doctors say Charlie's condition was so bad when he was admitted that three teams -- ICU, orthopedic and trauma -- were mobilized to work on him.

"He went through multiple surgeries to help fix the broken bones," said Dr. Ahmad Maarouf of Critical Care Medicine. "He developed a blood clot that went to he lung and currently he's being assisted with a breathing machine and he's being treated for those blood clots in his lungs."

Prior to the accident, Charlie was enjoying his retirement after working 35 years at the Trenton Engine Plant.

Christmas was one of his favorite times of the year -- putting up lights, cooking and spending time with the grandkids.

"My Christmas this year is so different from the way it was last year. It's almost unreal. I can't believe he's in that bed over there," Madonna said.

Days before the accident, Charlie bought a ticket for his mother in law to travel from Florida to spend Christmas with the family.

"He just didn't know this was going to happen when he sent for me to come," said Dorothy Lewis. "It's like he paid for my ticket today, tomorrow it happened. What are we going to do? I'm thankful that he's still with us."

The love and support surrounding Charlie made a special impact in his caregivers.

"I felt a connection and a sincerity and the care and love Madonna had for her husband," Maarouf said. "l felt a special connection that made me decide to talk to the folks here to come and interview her and hear her story and see if we could support her and support her husband."