Neighbors: Police searching home for clues in missing Danielle Stislicki case Local News Neighbors: Police searching home for clues in missing Danielle Stislicki case Neighbors are talking about the police presence around a Berkley home that may be connected to the whereabouts of the missing Farmington Hills woman.

They say investigators have been to a home on Oxford several times possibly searching for evidence asking questions and trying to gather more information that may help them figure out what happened to 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki.

"There was a couple of days in a row they were out here and they weren't out here for a while and then they were here the other night," said John Wigren, who lives across from the home.

Pictures sent to FOX 2 from neighbors show a forensics unit was also at the home this week searching for a connection in Stislicki's disappearance.

"Hopefully her family will have peace -- either way it goes, but it's kind of concerning," said Judy Platz, who lives in the neighborhood.

Police say Stislicki left her job in Southfield on Dec. 2 has not been seen since.

However, her car was spotted at her apartment in Farmington Hills on Halsted and Grand River.

With that, the home on Oxford in Berkeley appears to be a big piece in solving this mystery.

Based on the evidence, investigators believe Stislicki was a victim of a crime, but they not elaborated any further.

"They were just asking if I had seen anything," Wigren said. "But I left and was out of town during that time so I didn't see anything."

A man named John Williams says he is a close friend of the people who live at the home.

He guarded the media from knocking on the door.

He did not want to speak on camera, but claims there is elderly couple living at the house, and that one of them is dealing with health problems.

Williams also told us he does not know if there is a connection between the house and the search for the missing woman.



"Last I know there was a couple who lived there. I think it's a rental and then they moved out. So I have no idea the person who lives there now," Wigren said.

We looked up the address the address online, and we found that different names are listed of people who are in their 30s.

FOX 2 spoke with the assistant police chief for Farmington Hills.

They are leading the investigation with the help of county and state agencies.

The case remains active at this very moment, and investigators could have an update in the next week or even sooner.

If you have seen Danielle Stislicki please call Farmington Hills police.

Tips from the public are strongly encouraged.

With combined efforts, there is now a $125,000 reward.