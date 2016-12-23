Two men shot during carjacking on Detroit's east side Local News Two men shot during carjacking on Detroit’s east side

"I just heard boom, boom, boom. I dove to the floor. I wasn't coming out, nothing."

Counting at least seven gunshots outside of her east side Detroit home, Lawanna Smith gasped at the trail of blood left behind.

"Police came knocking on the door this morning. They asked if I saw anything. I just saw them collect a lot of shells right there. It was real close to the house."

Detroit police say just after 3:00 a.m. Friday, two men -- a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old -- sat parked on Neff street inside a 2006 black Cadillac CTS. They were steps away from Bob'z Lounge on Neff Street near Chester. Three or four men approached the car. Sources say the men -- one holding an AK-47 and another a handgun -- made them get out of the car.

After forcing the two men out of the vehicle, Detroit police say the carjackers forced the men to strip down to their underwear, telling them to run away. As they began to run, the attackers began shooting.

"I thought they were shooting up the house. It was that close. You heard it like boom, boom, boom, boom."

Sources say the 26-year-old was shot in the hip, his left thigh, left arm and right fingers. The 30-year-old man was also shot in his hip. Police found 12 shell casings and blood everywhere.



"I’m thinking they ran from that way because he was lying down there this morning."

Both men were taken to Saint John hospital. At last check, both men were in temporary-serious condition. Police say the carjackers can only be described as black males. The Michigan license plate of that stolen Cadillac is DPR 9756.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout and are thankful those two men are still alive.