21-year-old Goodwill 'Flip the Script' trainee gets makeover Local News 21-year-old Goodwill 'Flip the Script' trainee gets makeover One Goodwill trainee in Detroit is all set for holidays after receiving a head-to-toe makeover.

- One Goodwill trainee in Detroit is all set for holidays after receiving a head-to-toe makeover.

Hot Sams, a men's clothier in downtown Detroit, took 21-year-old Drake Jones on a makeover journey.

Jones is part of Goodwill's Flip the Script program, which gives those who have been through the corrections system a chance to turn it around.

The goal of the program is help men and women become economically self-sufficient and prepare them for entry-level jobs.

"These gentlemen have been selected because they have overcome some challenges and they are on the right path to doing some great things in their life," said Hot Sams Clothier Operations Manager Lauren Stovall.

Jones has never owned a suit.

Therefore he is getting some friendly pointers from his first tailor.

Aside from getting a new suit, Jones is also getting a trim up from a local barber at no cost.

"Drake does not want to cut his braids," Stovall said. "We're going to trim it up for him, get his facial air all lined up."

Jones is embracing the new look, and it's safe to say he will own more suits as he gets older.

"The suit makes me feel cleaner," Jones said. "It makes me feel more professional like I have a chance at being successful."