15 Mile Road closed in Fraser, road commission crews working in area

- Macomb County Road Commission crews have closed 15 Mile Road closed between Hayes Road and Utica Road, due to an investigation.

According the Fraser Public Safety Department, they working on an unspecified infrastructure-related issue in the area. However, there is not any additional information on the issue at this time.

Sources tell FOX 2 that crews are investigating the possibility of a sink hole in the area.

It is unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

In 2004, a massive sink hole formed in a nearby area in Sterling Heights.