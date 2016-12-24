Fraser sinkhole leads to dozens of evacuations Local News Fraser sinkhole leads to dozens of evacuations A sinkhole in Fraser has led to the evacuation of dozens of homes.

- A very tough holiday for the people who live in Fraser after a sinkhole opened up early Christmas Eve morning.

It happened at a home on the corner of 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica. The home started sinking around 6 a.m.

Officials say 22 homes on Eberlein Drive were evacuated.

Public safety closed 15 Mile between Hayes and Utica early in the day.

The Incident Commander has also said the sinkhole could cause raw sewage to back up into the basements of homes in the area of 15 Mile and Garfield.

In 2004, a massive sinkhole formed in a nearby area of Sterling Heights, just across from the intersection of 15 Mile and Hayes.

This home could very well be connected to the same sewer line that collapsed over a decade ago.

City, county and state officials say most neighbors should be able to return to their homes within the next week or two as the sewage is temporarily diverted.

While neighbors are concerned the sinkhole may grow, officials say it seems to have stabilized. They are working on short, mid and long term fixes -- including a traffic control plan and suspending city services.

Officials say the permanent fix could take about 10 months, planning to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the project.

Neighbors referenced three sinkholes in the same area in the last 40 years, demanding a thorough investigation into the root cause.