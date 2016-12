State of emergency declared in Fraser due to sinkhole Local News State of emergency declared in Fraser due to sinkhole The city of Fraser has declared a state of emergency after a sinkhole opened up on Christmas Eve.

The mayor signed the state of emergency, asking for additional help from Macomb County to help make needed repairs.

On Christmas Day, crews were still working on repairs to 15 Mile near Hayes.

22 families have been evacuated from their homes.

Garfield Road between Clinton River Road and Millar is closed indefinitely.