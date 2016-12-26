1-year-old returned to mother after police search

- UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) A 1-year-old boy has been returned to his mother after his non-custodial father did not return him on Sunday.

Police were searching Monday for Logan Tucker, whose father, 27-year-old Gregory Tucker, did not bring him back to his mother at their previously agreed upon time.

The father picked his son up in the 19400 block of Grandville and was supposed to return Logan to his mother by 5 p.m. Logan's mother made several attempts to contact Gregory but did not hear back.

As of Monday afternoon, FOX 2 learned the child has been returned to his mother.