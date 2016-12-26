VIDEO: Angry McDonalds customers destroy property at restaurant Local News VIDEO: Angry McDonalds customers destroy property at restaurant Police are asking for help finding two disgruntled McDonalds customers who destroyed property at a restaurant Sunday.

Detroit police say two male suspects arrived at the McDonalds location in the 10400 block of Gratiot around 5:30 a.m.

While going through the drive-thru, the suspects began arguing with employees -- accusing them of short changing them.

The employees accommodated the two men, who drove away.

The suspects returned and got out of their car -- one armed with a knife, the other with a yellow steering wheel lock club -- and shattered the drive-thru pick-up window and another large outside window.

One suspect then proceeded to enter the restaurant and broke the glass entrance door.

Employees locked themselves in the stock room and did not have any injuries.

The men fled the scene in a red 4-door Kia.

Suspect 1, the driver, is described as a black male in his 20s, 6 feet tall, 140 lbs., with a light complexion and a slim build. He was armed with a knife.

Suspect 2, the passenger, is described as a black male in his 20s, 6'2", 190 lbs., with a light complexion and medium build. He was wearing a blue bandana on his head and was armed with a yellow club.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Detroit Police Fifth Precinct's Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.