Teenager, toddler shot following situation in Southgate

A toddler and a teenager are in the hospital after being shot Christmas night.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Sunday evening in the 12000 block of Agnus Street.

The victims were a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old child.

Neighbors say the suspect is a relative of the two victims, and that an argument broke out in the house leading to the shooting.

The 2-year-old was being held by the teenager when she was grazed by a bullet on her face.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

The 16-year-old was released to the hospital Monday and the 2-year-old underwent surgery.