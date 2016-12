- Police are investigating a body found in a home on Indiana near I-96 freeway.

First responders arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered a male body lying face up in what was left of the dining room area.

Police were unable to identify the body due to it being severely burned.

