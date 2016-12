Oak Park celebrates Hanukah with parade Local News Oak Park celebrates Hanukah with parade Oak Park celebrated Hanukah on Monday with its annual menorah parade.

In the pouring rain, parade participants traveled up Woodward in vehicles featuring a menorah as they worked to spread a message of peace and hope.

Organizers say because the celebration of Hanukah follows a Hebrew calendar it can take place at anytime from November to December, but this year it coincides with Christmas.

FOX 2's Ingrid Kelly was there to check out the fun.