Teenage girl arrested in stabbing death of disabled mother Local News Daughter suspected of murdering 45-year-old mother in Clinton Twp. A 45-year-old woman was murdered in Clinton Township and now her daughter is in custody -- accused of stabbing her mother.

Clinton Township police say the mother -- identified by her family as Sonia Riang -- was found stabbed to death Christmas night.

A relative discovered her body on the bedroom floor of her Washington Square apartment.

Fraser police were called out to assist and say they began canvassing the area, stopping into a 7-Eleven near 15 Mile and Garfield with a photo of Riang's 17-year-old daughter.

They say an employee recognized the teen and told police she was wrapped in a blanket and said she was homeless.

Around 5 a.m. Monday morning Fraser police picked her up and took her into custody.



While another neighbor tells FOX 2 the teen was often heard yelling at her wheelchair-bound mother, Clinton Township police say that teen quickly became a prime suspect in her mother's death due to a previous domestic violence incident in which she is accused of stabbing her brother.



Although the teen has not yet been charged, Clinton Township police say they plan to meet with prosecutors Tuesday.