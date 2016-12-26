60-year-old man in custody after toddler, teenager shot Local News 60-year-old man in custody after toddler, teenager shot Kim Daymiller is finding it difficult to contain her emotions after she says her granddaughter and goddaughter were shot on Christmas.

- Kim Daymiller is finding it difficult to contain her emotions after she says her granddaughter and goddaughter were shot on Christmas.

"It's sad. Just sad," she said.

Police say they responded to a house in Southgate just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

"We were in the dining room and we heard like five pop, pop, pop," said Guadalupe Richardson, a neighbor.

When police arrived they say they found three individuals with gunshot wounds -- a 2 year old, a 16 year old and a 60 year old.

Police are still piecing everything together, but say there was an incident that started inside the house.

Then there was an altercation at the front door that moved to the porch and then the altercation moved to the front yard where the shooting took place.

"I looked out my window and there cars everywhere, red lights, flashing lights, ambulance," said neighbor Marvin Wilson.

Police say a 60-year-old male was taken into custody. Investigators won't say how the victims and suspect are connected... but will only say it was a family gathering.

"People just need to stop drinking. You can't even get together," Daymiller said.

As the investigation continues many residents say they are surprised something like this would happen on their quiet street on Christmas Day.

"This is suppose to be a happy day for The Lord," Richardson said.

"We never thought it would. It's never happened like this around here before," said neighbor John Richardson.

Police say all the victims were taken the hospital but the 16 year old and the 60 year old were treated and released.

"They're good. The little baby is still in the hospital," Daymiller said.

As investigators continue to sort out this incident, they want anyone who witnessed the portion of the incident that took place outside of the house to contact police immediately.