2 dead in explosion in home after cigarette lit near oxygen tank Local News 2 dead in explosion in home after cigarette lit near oxygen tank A tragic accident killed two people at a Pontiac apartment after someone lit a cigarette near an oxygen tank, causing an explosion and fire.

Linda is spending Christmas mourning her brother Michael, who died trying to save a neighbor.

She says the neighbor's home caught fire when a lit cigarette was near an oxygen tank.

"They went to assist the guy. They said fire was already in the room. The guy was in the bed on fire. He was screaming and hollering for help. Michael was trying to help," Linda said.

The man Michael was with said there was nothing they could do for the man on fire, but Linda says Michael continued to try and help.

Michael collapsed after finally leaving the burning apartment -- an apparent victim of smoke inhalation.

He was 53.