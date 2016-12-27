Car with man, pregnant woman, 3 children crashes into front of house Local News Car with man, pregnant woman, 3 children crashes into front of house A car plunged into a house on Detroit's east side on Monday after the driver claims he was cut off.

It happened at the intersection of Hays and Collingham during the afternoon.

"I thank god because me and my grandson could be gone," Clarence Johnson said.

The car narrowly missed Johnson and his 18-month-old grandson, crashing into the dining room, where they were about to eat.

Neither of them were harmed.

"Bricks and everything started flying, coming in the kitchen, and we jumped," Johnson said.

Johnson rushed to check on the family in the Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police say a 33-year-old man was driving with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat, their 8, 6, and 2-year-old children were in the back.

"The car could have caught on fire at any time ... but the kids got out safe," Johnson said.

The driver was also uninjured, but the pregnant 28-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

Johnson is left wondering what to do next.

"I don't have home owner's insurance. I'm on a fixed income," he said. "I'm just glad everybody is OK."

Police are still investigating, but have confirmed they will be issuing at least one citation.