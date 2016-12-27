4-year-old girl killed, parents injured in crash Local News 4-year-old girl killed, parents injured in crash Their bodies will heal -- their hearts may not.

Steven and Moriah Durant are reluctant survivors of a horrific car crash that claimed the life of their 4-year-old daughter Rosaria.

"She gave us the best four years ... I'd trade places with her in a heartbeat," Steven said.

It happened Dec. 7 in Concord Township about 25 miles north of Columbus.

"We saw his lights. My wife and I both said whoa," Steven said.

Ohio state highway patrol say 20-year-old Calvin Richards crossed the center line while bending a curve on State Route 257.

"There was a horrific impact and I remember watching my wife's body go up in the air and the airbags deploy," Steven said.

"It happened so fast ... I couldn't even react or do anything," Moriah said.

Richards died nearly two weeks after the accident.

Steven suffered a severed intestine, brain damage and broke nearly every part of his right leg from his foot to his knee.

The collision shattered his wife Moriah's ankle and injured her arms and shoulder.

Little Rosaria got the worst of it

"I saw my little girl's eyes fixed and her head down. I thought she might've been unconscious," Steven said.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital not long after the crash.

"She's just an innocent little child. Such a sweet little girl. It's just not fair she's not here anymore ... And there was nothing that we could do to save her," Moriah said

"She was an engaging little girl with an infectious smile," Steven said.

The Durant's are spending their holidays in Beaumont Hospital without her.

They're back in Metro Detroit to be with family and to bury family.

They'll go through physical rehab to come back from their injuries.

Emotionally, they'll be on the road to recovery for a lifetime

They just experienced a Christmas without their daughter and in a few weeks they'll celebrate their ninth anniversary without her as well.

Rosaria's funeral is set for Jan. 7 at Word of Faith in Southfield.

If you are so inclined to help this family in their road to recovery, CLICK HERE.