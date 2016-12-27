Police: Woman found in plastic bin died of drug overdose

- Police have determined the cause of death after a woman's body was found in a plastic container on Detroit's southwest side in early December.

Officials say 31-year-old Ashley Jones' cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

Drugs found in her system included heroin, cocaine and carfentanil.

She was found around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Majestic and Central in the container along an alley.

The area is home to industrial businesses.

Details surrounding her death and the incidents that led up to it have not been released.

RELATED:

Woman found dead in plastic bin in Detroit alley identified

Woman's body found inside plastic bin in Detroit alley