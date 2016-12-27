Michael Skupin sentenced to 1-4 years in prison Local News Michael Skupin sentenced to 1-4 years in prison Former "Survivor" star Michael Skupin was sentenced to one to four years in court Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

"Not only did you exploit the child victims whose pictures you surveyed, but you also involved your own child and step children in an attempt to reduce your culpability," said Judge Wendy Potts.

The Oakland County judge reprimanded the reality star before sentencing him.

"Part of your defense was casting suspicion on your 17-year-old step child," Potts said. "Your own lengthy statement regarding your criminal activity was disturbing."

Skubin's downhill descent began Dec. 23, 2013.

FOX 2's Rob Wolchek investigated Pay It Forward, an investment program he was promoting.

It appeared to be a Ponzi scheme, so Wolchek confronted him.

Soon the attorney general's office raided his homes and seized his computer.

While searching for financial crimes, they found child pornography.

Skubin was arrested earlier this year and last month went to trial.

A jury found him guilty of four counts of child pornography possession and Skupin pled no contest to one count of larceny by conversion regarding the Ponzi scheme.

Before sentencing Tuesday, Skupin still tried to keep up his super dad image.

"I would just ask that in order to maintain the quality of my children's lives and raising children, there isn't anything that I wouldn't do that you guys asked me to do and I wouldn't take very seriously," he said in court.

Skupin was cuffed and taken away. He now faces a real challenge -- surviving one to four years in prison.

His attorney is filing an appeal and says he was clearly upset that Skupin was going to prison.

However, the judge definitely thought prison was a punishment that he had to face because she actually went over the state guidelines, and sentenced him to even more time than he could've gotten.