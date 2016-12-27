Car robbery victim: Please bring back my father's ashes Local News Car robbery victim: Please bring back my father's ashes A thief steals more than a woman's car -- robbing her of her father's cremated remains that were inside.

On December 1, Tanea Mason woke up and could not believe what she did not see.

"My car was gone. I was devastated," she said.

But what was inside her 2011 Chevy Impala is what had Tanea's heart aching.

"My father's ashes were in the car and along with a couple of other items ... but the most important is my father's ashes," she said.

Tanea says the ashes were in her car for a reason.

"We were trying to get a better urn to put him in so that I can sit him on my fireplace. I took the ashes and I put them in my car," she said.

Tanea says she contacted police but she hopes her own plea will be enough to make the criminal to the right thing.

She says she is also facing another devastating blow -- after her car was stolen she could not get to work

"By the 9th they fired me because I couldn't get there. They terminated me," she said.

Tanea has this message for whoever took her car and father's ashes

"What do you need with my car? ... You're a heartless thief," she said.