Latest update on Fraser sinkhole chaos

- A major effort is underway in Fraser to find out what led up to a massive sinkhole on Christmas Eve that displaced families from their homes.

"We're going to work around the clock 24/7 to get people back in their houses and make the repair," said William Misterovich, chief deputy of Macomb County Public Works.

"We anticipate that it will take about one month to construct the bypass around the affected area of interceptor. The permanent repairs will take much longer," said Thomas Stokel, an engineer for Macomb County Public Works.

As the fix continued Tuesday, crews hit a gas line prompting a natural gas leak.

Officials say repair work began immediately and it's not a setback for work crews.

"There's multiple contractors and sub contractors, and multiple engineers working," Misterovich said.

Officials say displaced residents should be allowed to return home in about two weeks.

But some residents voiced concerns when they learned that sewage was being pumped into the Clinton River to help prevent flooding.

Officials say they are no longer pumping sewage into the river and when they did it was only for about one hour.

"You don't have to worry about drinking water or anything like that and it was raining so it dilutes it. We had a filter system set up out there to trap solids," Misterovich said.

Officials say the sinkhole is 100 feet wide and about 250 feet long, and is larger than the one in 2004.

Currently, there's an ongoing investigation into what cause the current one.

"We won't know that information until we get the bypass pumping system in place, then the main line will be dewatered and we will then send send camera and crew into main interceptor," Stokel said.

Officials say they have worked hard to conduct inspections on the interceptor.

"This interceptor was constructed by the City of Detroit. I don't want to point fingers but Detroit built the system and then ownership was transferred to ... Macomb County ... in 2010," Stokel said.

Candice Miller will soon step in as Macomb County's new public works commissioner and this outgoing official has this advice.

"Good luck. It is going to take luck and effort on part of our staff and our engineers and our contractor to get the job done but I'm confident that they will be successful," Stokel said.