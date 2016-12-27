Store owner questions police dispatch practices after third break in Local News Store owner questions police dispatch practices after third break in A store owner calls police after thieves break into his store, but no one showed up -- even though officers were right outside.

He says that the alarm company told him dispatch said they didn't have enough officers to send to the break in.

He noticed on the surveillance video that while the man was robbing his store -- there were two police cars across the street issuing traffic tickets.

This was the third time the market had been robbed in three months.

"Police officers have no fault in this because they respond to what they hear," he said.

