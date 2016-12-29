Man killed when SUV crashes into Detroit DOT bus on city's east side

Posted:Dec 29 2016 10:04AM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 10:04AM EST

A man died Thursday morning on Detroit's east side when his SUV crashed into a DDOT bus head-on.

Police said the man was traveling north on Gratiot near Jane Thursday morning around 6:30. Suddenly, witnesses said the SUV veered into the southbound lanes and collided with a DDOT bus head-on.

Eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Police have not identified the driver but say toxicology will be done to see if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No other information regarding the man's name or cause of death has been released.


