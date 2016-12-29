Jogger discovers box full of 19 puppies in Plymouth park

- Who left a cardboard box full of puppies in Plymouth on Wednesday? That's the mystery that is stumping police and the humane society.

Julie Newman was out for a run Wednesday morning around 9:30. She was along Northville Road when she heard something that wasn't quite right.

"I could hear little yelps," Newman says. "And then I saw a box that was moving."

Three feet from the path she found the box full of 4-week old puppies. The cardboard box was under a tree and is difficult for a passing driver to see from the road, Newman said.

The box was open and soaked in urine. Inside, the 10 females and 9 males were climbing over each other, trying to get out.

Newman has two rescue dogs herself and knew she had to help. She called her sister to lend a hand and they then took the poor puppies to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) for medical treatment.

"I'm just heartbroken," Newman said. "I just don't understand how anyone could do this."

Based on the number and appearance of the puppies, HSHV believes the puppies are from more than one litter of pit bull terrier mixed breed.

"It's hard to say why someone would dump puppies in a park. But there is no good reason for such a careless act. This is exactly why animal shelters exist -- to provide safety and care to animals in need. We don't ever want to see animals, especially babies, abandoned in the cold, left to fend for themselves. Thanks to a compassionate community member willing to take action, these innocent puppies will get the help they deserve. When they're ready, they'll be adopted into loving homes-but first spayed or neutered to help ensure this doesn't happen again," says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV's CEO and president.

The HSHV is asking anyone with information on the puppies, the person who had them, or any other witnesses to call HSHV's Cruelty & Rescue line at (734) 661-3512.

The HSHV has not said when the puppies will be put up for adoption.