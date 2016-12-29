Family says Dave and Buster's manager accused them of smelling like weed Local News Family says Dave and Buster's manager accused them of smelling like weed A family says they were falsely accused of smelling like marijuana by a manager at Dave & Buster's, and that they were even asked to outside to air out.

The family was at the Livonia location, sitting at a table and placing their drink orders when they say a manager approached their table.

"'Someone over here smells like marijuana. Who smells like marijuana? We need you to go outside,'" Nikcole Thomas says the manager said to them.

Thomas says the manager directed the teen boys - one 17, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old - to go outside to stand in the fresh air.

"He said that he would ask the young men to step outside and and let their clothes breathe and then they'll come back in," Thomas says. But, she had a problem with that request because she says no one in their party had been smoking marijuana.

"The adults, we stepped in we said, 'No one over here [has smoked]. They're all minors; they don't smoke; they don't have any marijuana on them,'" Thomas says. "He got hostile, so we just got our things and told our children get their things and we would go patronize somewhere else. We refuse to spend our money there.



"Was anybody in your group smoking cigars or cigarettes before you went in?" FOX 2's Ron Savage asked one of the teens.

"No. We had all rolled into the car and nobody was smoking nothing," Tavious Wright, 17, responded.

Thomas said her party decided to leave because she was too offended to stay and thought her family was being unfairly treated.

"If you smelled marijuana, did you just assume that it came from our children because we had the African American males out of the whole entire area that was there? Because, he came straight over to us. He did not stop at another table, and he was just persistent about our children had to be the ones with marijuana on them," Thomas says. She says another African American family was in the area, but they had toddlers with them.

We asked Dave and Busters management for comment and we were referred to the corporate level. Our request was after business hours Wednsday night, and we have not yet received a corporate response.