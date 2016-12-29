Mom of wandering Detroit boy still missing Local News Mom of wandering Detroit boy still missing Detroit police say 33-year-old Nicole Smith has been missing ever since her son Isaiah was found wandering the streets December 12.

- Detroit police say 33-year-old Nicole Smith has been missing ever since her son Isaiah was found wandering the streets December 12. The family members now caring for Isaiah say he cries every night for his mom.

"I feel like he knows something, but with him being the age that he is, it's hard to understand what he is trying to say," says Dana Smith, Nicole's aunt.

They fear the worst. The last they heard from Nicole was that she was meeting a man she met on Facebook. She didn't say who or where.

"She went with somebody she knew and something happened," says Ashley Smith, Nicole's cousin. "Please, somebody speak up and bring her home."

They worry she's been killed.

"At the end of the day when you get caught, your family is going to hurt just like our family hurts, and just like the next family is going to hurt because you're going to go to jail for something that was unnecessary," Dana says.

They also believe Nicole could have had some sort of medical emergency. The mother of four is known to have frequent, sometimes severe seizures brought on by stress, and she hasn't had her medication.

"Maybe she got so scared of whatever he did to her, or whatever he was going to do to her, and she got extra scared and she went into a seizure, he didn't know what to do, and got scared and left her," Dana wonders.

Detroit police say they are still investigating and don't have anything further to add at this time.

Whatever occurred, what the family wants most is closure.

"Please bring my niece home safe. Any information. Anything you have. I want her home. I need her. I miss her," Dana says.

Family members also describe Nicole as being a very private person, and that she didn't like anyone to look through her phone. They say, since she disappeared, she hasn't posted on social media nor answered any of their phone calls.

Nicole was last seen wearing all black and gray with a pink-and-blue hat and shoes. If you think you know anything that could help police find Nicole, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. With Crime Stoppers, you will always be anonymous.