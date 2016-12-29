Trey Songz takes selfies with fans after being released from Detroit custody Local News Trey Songz takes selfies with fans after being released from Detroit custody Trey Songz is out of police custody after a tirade on stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. He posted bail Thursday afternoon. When he was released from custody at the Detroit Detention Center, however, he didn't talk to the media or answer any questions. Instead, he took selfies with a group of fans waiting down the road.

Trey Songz, aka Tremaine Neverson, was arrested after the "Big Show at the Joe" Wednesday night when he went on an on-stage tirade when his microphone was cut off.

On Thursday, charges were filed against the 32-year-old artist. His charges include one count of Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury, and one count of Aggravated Assault. He was arraigned on those charges early Thursday afternoon.

Songz pleaded not guilty on both charges, and his bond was set at $25,000/10 percent.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, he was released on bond. While leaving, the SUV he was riding in pulled over next to a group of fans who had been waiting for him. He rolled down the window, leaned out, and took a couple of selfies with the waiting fans.

Watch that happen in the video above.

He also reportedly took the time to sing some songs before he went on his way.

Jamal Smith was released from the DDC around the same time as Songz, and describes him to us as "a cool dude." Smith says Songz signed autographs in the jail cell and sang Christmas carols.

Songz was performing when he said he was told he had to end his show at a certain time or his microphone would be cut. According to video recorded by concert-goers, Songz then threatened to "go crazy" if that happened.

Police said he then began throwing microphones and anything else he could get his hands on, causing Detroit Police officers to enter the stage, in an attempt to calm the situation.

Authorities say a person was hit in the head with an object that Neverson threw, and that Neverson struck an sergeant in the head with his fist, causing the sergeant to get a concussion. The sergeant has since been released from the hospital.

A second video posted by another fan shows him then throwing items and knocking speakers over as other people tried to get him under control.

Neverson was placed under arrest initially for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. The new charges were added later in the day.