Ypsilanti teen makes trek to Gatlinburg to help wildfire victims Local News Ypsilanti teen makes trek to Gatlinburg to help wildfire victims An Ypsilanti teen's efforts to help the victims of the wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. are paying off.

- An Ypsilanti teen's efforts to help the victims of the wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. are paying off.

"Everyone is donating on GoFundMe. I woke up one morning and I had $180 on it and I was like, 'Oh my goodness!"

We first introduced you to Jada Musico when she decided that something had to be done about the deadly wildfires that ripped through Gatlinburg, a popular vacation destination in Tennessee.

I, honestly, was watching the news and I was watching what was going on, the breaking news and live scenes, and I literally bawled my eyes out," she says.

As Jada spread the word about her fundraising efforts, she says people started responding in a big way.

"Costco donated two $25 gift cards and then we have lots of kid toys. The Alamont Cubs Scout den donated two big, contractor bags of toys and baby stuff," she says.

On Thursday, a donated truck arrived to Jada's home and items were loaded inside. She's heading to Pigeon Forge and Sevier County to drop the items off.

As Jada prepares to leave for Tennessee to drop of these items, she hopes her mission of goodwill will continue.

"I hope that I'm that one voice that says, you know, it's good to make a difference," she says.

If you'd like to make a donation to Jada's efforts, you can do so via her GoFundMe account here.