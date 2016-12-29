Gun-wielding grandma heading to trial Local News Gun-wielding grandma heading to trial A grandmother accused of threatening her grandson with a rifle will be going to trial.

Authorities say Jaclynn Wedlow pulled out the gun at her house earlier this month because he was taking too long in the shower.

"'Get him out the bathroom or I'll blow both of you [expletive].'" Her grandson told the court Thursday those were her words when she brandished the gun. "And then I put my hands up and said whoa, and she waved it for a second and then put it down and then walked off."

Prosecutor Sarah Greene says Wedlow was angry with her 15-year-old grandson for letting his wayward older brother in the house in Ferndale. When the older brother wouldn't get out of the shower, she allegedly turned on him.

Defense attorney John Angott suggests that the brothers might care more for each other than for their grandma.

Ferndale police officer Patrick Lemke was first on the scene. He testified that he asked grandma whether she got her gun.

"She denied that that was the case, and told us that she had been holding a microwave and not a rifle," Lemke testified. But Lemke added that one of his colleagues discovered otherwise.

"He located a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle," the officer said.

Grandma Wedlow declined comment, but she'll be back in court.

Judge Joseph Longo bound her over for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court. If convicted, Wedlow faces up to four years in prison.