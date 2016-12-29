Detroit's annual "New Year's Eve D Drop" is ready to glow Local News Detroit's annual New Year's Eve D Drop is ready to glow The magic of NYE in Time's Square gets a Detroit spin for the seventh time Saturday, when the party kicks off for the New Year's Eve D Drop in Campus Martius.

- Don't worry if you can't make it to The Big Apple to see the NYE ball drop Saturday night in Times Square.

Just head to Campus Martius instead for the Detroit version, which is guaranteed to offer a unique Detroit flavor.

Literally.

Detroit's own champagne of pop Faygo will be the official "Pop of the Drop" for the 7th Annual "New Year's Eve D Drop."

The party gets started at 4 p.m. - and organizers advise getting down early.

Matt Flynn is the D Drop's Executive Producer. He's anticipating record-breaking attendance this year.

"We'll have seven bands, three DJ's, a youth choir, clowns, face painting, inflatables... Leah Jeffries (who stars on Fox's hugely successful show Empire) will also be performing," Flynn told members of the news media at a news conference Thursday.

The event remains family friendly, and even has a pre-midnight ball drop at 6:30 p.m. for the youngsters who can't stay up that late.

There is no charge to attend the event. Bring some money if you'd like to to try any of the restaurant and food vendors on site.

And if you'd prefer to stay warm inside a heated tent, there are VIP tickets for purchase.

Tickets are available at http://motorcitynye.com/tickets/.