Detroit Police apprehend a carjacking suspect who shot at them Local News Detroit Police apprehend man who shot at them after an attempted carjacking Detroit Police took a carjacking suspect into custody Thursday night after he shot at arresting officers.

Investigators were still gathering evidence on the scene near I-94 and Chalmers at 11 p.m. Thursday, collecting bullet casings, spent shells, spent bullets and anything else that might help.

The carjacking allegedly occurred sometime Wednesday, and Thursday early evening officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Hampshire and Newport Streets on Detroit's east side.

Officers lit the car up with their overhead lights and began to initiate the traffic stop and arrest.

Instead, the suspect bailed out of his car and opened fire on the officers, missing his targets. The officers returned fire, and it is believed a bullet fired by DPD wounded the suspect.

He ran about a block and was tracked by a K9 team to a home on Camden Street. The suspect was hiding inside.

Once located he was arrested without further incident, and taken to hospital with charges pending.