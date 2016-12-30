Man snaps selfie at abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital, gets arrested

- The Northville Township Police Department says a man who snapped a photo of himself at the abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital and posted it to Facebook was arrested for trespassing.

Shane Kelley turned himself into to Northville Police on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to police, Kelley snapped the selfie from the roof of one of the buildings on the property. They said he then posted it to Facebook.

That's how police came across the New Baltimore man's post.

After the warrant was issued, Kelley turned himself in to police. He could get 90 days in jail and may have to pay a $500 fine.

Northville Police says they have zero tolerance for trespassing on the property that has been abandoned since 2003 after 50 years of operation.

The old facility is a safety hazard, police say, and asbestos within the buildings.

Since it's closure, the property has been the subject of multiple plans but nothing has materialized yet.