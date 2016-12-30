Deputy charged with firing shot that hit teacher

- A sheriff's deputy is facing criminal charges for firing his gun inside a Michigan school, sending a bullet through a wall and grazing a teacher, then trying to cover it up.

The Bay City Times reports Bay County Sheriff's Deputy Adam J. Brown was arraigned Thursday. He's charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors for careless discharge of a firearm.

Brown was released on his own recognizance.

Police documents show Brown fired a pistol last month in Bay City Western High School's robotics classroom while testing trigger pull. The bullet passed into an occupied classroom and hit a teacher in the neck.

Authorities say Brown didn't initially confess and threw the bullet into the schoolyard. He later admitted he fired the weapon.

Brown is suspended without pay until the case is resolved. An attempt to contact him was unsuccessful.