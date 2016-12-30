Detroit's 2016 lawmakers and troublemakers: where they are now Local News Detroit's 2016 lawmakers and troublemakers: where they are now FOX 2 Problem Solver M.L. Elrick has had quite the year chasing down accused lawmakers and other troublemakers.

- FOX 2 Problem Solver M.L. Elrick has had quite the year chasing down accused lawmakers and other troublemakers.

You may find it hard to believe, but not everyone that M.L. tried to catch up with was happy to see him. This may be a little easier to believe: public officials and big shots who have something to answer for have declined to make an appointment to answer his questions - but he's still trying to ask them anyway.

In 2016, M.L. tracked down a lawmaker who didn't pay his rent; a developer who convinced a state senator to put taxpayers on the hook for $134 million; a guy accused of ripping off Gordie Howe; a state supreme court justice who didn't go to the office very often; and a Detroit politician who swore that she lives in Detroit at the same time she swore under oath that she lived more than 70 miles away in Lexington.

M.L. gets us all caught up on where these stories are now. You can watch in the video player above.