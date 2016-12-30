Subpoenas unsealed in connection with Detroit Land Bank investigation

- Detroit officials have unsealed the subpoenas ordered by the feds in connection with the criminal investigation into the city's demolition program.

The Detroit Land Bank has been under intense scrutiny over rising costs of tear downs, a questionable bidding process and misspent money.

An internal audit by the land bank revealed it mishandled at least a million dollars of federal funds.

You can read the Detroit Land Bank Authority Subpoena here, and the Detroit Building Authority Subpoena here.