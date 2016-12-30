Family says 25-year-old was shot in the head by stepuncle Local News Family says 25-year-old was shot in the head by stepuncle Detroit police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the head at a home on Detroit's east side.

- Detroit police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the head at a home on Detroit's east side. Her family tells us a relative pulled the trigger, but nobody is still really sure what happened inside the home.

Police were called to a home Wednesday night in the 14000 block of Fordham Street, which is near Seven Mile and Gratiot Avenue.

When police got to the home, they say a woman was on the front porch kicking a man face down on the ground. When the troopers went into the home, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. Troopers tried to render first aid, but when EMS arrived on scene they declared the woman dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Kendra Gardner. Her family tells FOX 2 her stepuncle, 65-year-old Willie Harmon, is the one who shot her and that he was the one being kicked on the front porch when police arrived.

"It ain't very much I can tell you about him [sic]. I just know he's married to my sister and that's it, really. I don't go over to their house and they would just come over here on occassion when I had little family functions," says Gardner's mother, Kim Patton.

Family members tell us Gardner took her stepuncle to the back room to get him to bed for the evening. Moments later, the family heard a gunshot.

Early investigations say the shooting stemmed from an argument, and that another person inside the home stopped Harmon from firing a second shot at the 25-year-old. However, other relatives are giving a different story and say that Harmon's hands were shaking after the gun went off.

Jessica Hood says Harmon, her stepfather, is a military veteran who has had episodes in the past, but nothing to the point where he would threaten someone's life.

"My stepdaddy never acted like this. So, I don't know. This is a first for me. He lost it or something last night because this is not his attitude at all," she says.

"It's hard when you lose your kids to something like this for no reason," Patton says.

A shotgun and a pistol were recovered at the home and are now in the custody of the Detroit Police Department. Harmon also remains in police custody as the investigation continues.