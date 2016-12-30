Woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-75 Local News Woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-75 A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75.

Police say they received calls around 2:30 a.m. on December 23 about a woman going the wrong way on I-75 near I-375 in Detroit. Troopers eventually located the Ford 500, which was going north in the left lane of the southbound side.

Troopers pulled alongside the vehicle on the northbound side and shined a spotlight on her car, but the driver continued on after looking over at the troopers.

"They could see her kind of look and actually acknowledge that the troopers were there, but she also had the appeareance of either having a medical issue or being under the influence of alcohol," Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw says.

Troopers used a crossover lane near I-75 just north of 13 Mile Road. They executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Shaw says a PIT maneuver is what many of us see on TV and in the movies for how police stop cars.

"We were able to pit her out and take her into custody without anybody getting injured," he says.

The 36-year-old woman appeared to be highly intoxicated and was driving on a suspended license.

"She had no idea that she was on the wrong side of the freeway; no idea of the lives she was putting at risk, including herself," says Shaw.

She was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and was held on outstanding misdemeanor warrants. We're told the woman refused to take a breathalyzer test, so other charges are expected with the results of her blood test.

Police are using this example as a warning, especially over the holiday weekend.

"There's so many other ways to get home other than getting behind that wheel," Shaw says.