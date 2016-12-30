Wrap up 2016 by laughing at us! Our best miscues and mistakes Local News Wrap up 2016 by laughing at us! Our best miscues and mistakes I'll be the first to admit that I'm far from the most polished TV reporter in the world.

By M.L. Elrick

Fox 2 Investigative Reporter

I'll be the first to admit that I'm far from the most polished TV reporter in the world. Come to think of it, I'm the furthest thing from a polished TV reporter. So, based on what you've seen of me already, it may be hard to believe that there's some stuff that we didn't think was fit to air.

But after carefully combing the Chapter 10 archives (and interviews we did for some of our biggest investigations), we discovered some unpolished gems. So Sherban stitched them all together for your viewing pleasure.

If you'll just give us five minutes of your time, we promise - and this isn't one of them phony politician promises - to put a smile on your face with:

Messed up teases.

Awkward answers.

Crazy questions.

Confounded interviewees.

Back-peddling photographer mishaps.

Sizzling one-liners.

Corny lines.

Withering looks.

Killer dance moves.

Behind-the-scenes interview requests.

And, of course, the amazing "Magic Riddle Ball" commercial that was part of our Chapter 10 beta testing.

Yes, it's all here - even if we wish it wasn't.

But, hey, what sets apart from the knuckleheads we chase down throughout the year is that we've got nothing to hide.

And we're not afraid to laugh at ourselves.

Which is good, because I've found that everyone else is. Laughing at me. Life can be so cruel!

If you like what you see, please post this video to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat and whatever other social media pages you crazy kids are into these days. I guess what I'm saying is we want you to share this. It is, after all, the most wonderful time of the year, and it's always better to give than receive. For those of us who are a bit older, may I suggest you tell a friend?

And if you have questions, comments or criticisms, just shoot me an e-mail at the address you'll find at the bottom of this story.

Oh, a few more things:

Yes, Fox 2 really DOES have a grand piano.

Yes, that really is me playing piano.

Yes, I could use some practice.

So set your dial to Fox 2 next year and your home page to www.fox2detroit.com/Chapter-10 and see if we do better in 2017!

