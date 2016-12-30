Failed septic field may force Howell animal shelter to close Local News Failed septic field may force Howell animal shelter to close Last Chance Rescue has been helping thousands of animals find their forever homes for the last 17 years. However, the popular nonprofit shelter could soon be forced to close its doors.

Nicole Milton, a board member, says the kennel that houses many of the animals is in jeopardy due to a failed septic field and the necessity to hook into the sewer system.

As of Thursday night, the organization raised nearly $13,000, but they need to raise much more for repairs in order to stay open.

"Unfortunately, the septic is going to cost between $40,000 and $50,000 for all the hook ups. It's labor-intensive; the weather doesn't help," she explains.

Milton says this has been a huge struggle for the shelter, and the medical needs for the animals still remain.

"We do have to have people to come in to exercise the dogs. We do have people that clean up after the dogs. It's all part of it. It doesn't stop because we have a septic issue," she says. "Our biggest need is medical. There never seems to be enough money in the fund to provide medical."

Milton says conversations have already begun on where to relocate the animals if the shelter cannot stay open, but nothing is set in stone.

If the money isn't raised soon, the shelter will have to close by February 1. If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so online via their website www.lastchancerescue.org.