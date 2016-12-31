Pizza delivery driver robbed, shot in Detroit Local News Pizza delivery driver robbed, shot in Detroit

Pizza delivery, it's very popular on a Friday night especially on New Year's Eve weekend.

Police say Friday night, a Papa's Pizza delivery driver in his own car was outside the Papa's Pizza on Harper when he was confronted by a suspect who brandished a gun and apparently told the suspect to get into his vehicle and start driving.

The suspect forced the delivery driver to drive one block away from the pizza shop where the gunman shot the delivery man in the stomach while two other men robbed the victim.

According to police, the 3 suspects had a getaway car on Bluehill and they escaped in a white or silver Chevy Impala driving north on Bluehill.

Detroit Police launched an immediate manhunt for the 3 suspects, who we are told are all in their mid-twenties.

The pizza delivery man was rushed to St John Hospital in temporary serious condition.

Police say the suspects got away with $200.

If you know anything at all pertaining to this crime, call Detroit police immediately.