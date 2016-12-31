Police: Missing woman last seen at group home

Detroit police are asking for help in locating Monica Williams.

Williams is described as a black female, 69, 5-3", 135 lbs, light complected. She was last seen wearing a brown wig, black coat, black jeans and tan shoes.

Monica Williams was last seen at on December 29, 2016 at 10:00 p.m. at her residence (group home) in the 16000 block of Harlow. It is believed she walked away from that location and hasn't been seen since.

Monica is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

If anyone has seen Monica Williams, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please Detroit Police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-1616.