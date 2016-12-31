Officials: Water conservation a must with sinkhole

Joe Nichols, the Mayor of the city of Fraser released this statement and tip sheet Saturday asking for residents in the area to use conservative measures when using water.

Nichols says the work at the site of the 15 Mile Sewer/Sinkhole in Fraser continues 24/7, and homes and business served by the damaged sewer line can assist in this vital and important repair by conserving their water usage at this time.

This is an opportunity for everyone to step up and help with this very critical situation that impacts so many of our friends and neighbors. While there is some flow through the damaged sections of the sewer, efforts are underway to bypass the damaged sections with piping that will once-again deposit the flow back into the main planned and being implemented, but there is an immediate need to reduce the flow of wastewater so this flow doesn't end up in our rivers and streams, and residents basements.

Nichols adds that officials have reluctantly had an occasion to discharge sanitary sewer overflow into alternative areas to prevent basement flooding, and with your help we can minimize the possibility of having to do so again. With rain in the long-range forecast for next week, your conservations efforts become even more critical. This sewer services a large portion of Macomb County and includes approximately 150,000 homes and 300,000 residents, and each of us can contribute to water conservation efforts that will in turn reduce the wastewater flowing into the damaged sewer. Communities served include Chesterfield Twp., Clinton Twp., Fraser, Harrison Twp., Lenox Twp., Macomb Twp., New Haven, Selfridge ANG Base, Shelby Twp., Sterling Heights, Utica, and Washington Twp.

The Macomb County Department of Public Works has established a phone line dedicated to answering any questions you may have about the conservation initiative, and it is (586) 493-6744.

At this time we would ask that you continue your conservation efforts through January 2017, unless otherwise notified, and this request for your help in this matter doesn't apply to those homes and businesses that use septic systems. SEMCOG shares that on average, people use 77 gallons of day per person. To help you in your conservation efforts, we're offering these tips provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website: Water Conservation Tips for Residents In every room that contains plumbing Repair leaky faucets, indoors and out. ·