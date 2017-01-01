Police: 2 killed in New Year's day shooting

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just hours into the 2017.

Police say a 39-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were shot and killed at a home on Detroit's west side early in the morning of New Year's Day.

The shooting occurred in the area of Faust and Tireman around 4 a.m.

According to police, a 39-year-old man ran into a house on Faust for help and was bleeding profusely, suffering from gunshot wounds. An individual rushed to a nearby home to get help and when that person came back to the home on Faust, there was another victim, a 21-year-old male also shot at the location.

Both men were pronounced dead on-scene.

At the moment, Detroit police do not have any information about a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police immediately.