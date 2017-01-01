5-year-old boy shot in New Year's Eve shooting

Police say a 5-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the ankle on New Year's Eve.

According to preliminary information, the shooting took place in the 13000 block of Kilbourne on Detroit's east side.

Fox 2 is told by Detroit Police that the child and his grandmother were in town from Ohio visiting relatives when the boy was shot.



Police say they are not sure if the shooting took place inside or outside of the home

The boy was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Police have no suspects at this time.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Detroit police immediately.