One killed, two injured after Detroit police chase minivan

- One person is dead after a police chase in Detroit.

Officers were called in to investigate after a van hit a pole on Liverois and Joy.

When police arrived on scene, the driver of the van took off.

Police gave chase and a little while later, the mini-van hit a car near the Dearborn border.

A passenger in the mini-van was killed.

The other two drivers were taken to the hospital.

A passenger in the car was not injured.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 2 for details as information becomes available.