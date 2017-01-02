One killed, two injured after Detroit police chase minivan

DETROIT (WJBK) - One person is dead after a police chase in Detroit.
Officers were called in to investigate after a van hit a pole on Liverois and Joy.
When police arrived on scene, the driver of the van took off.
Police gave chase and a little while later, the mini-van hit a car near the Dearborn border.
A passenger in the mini-van was killed.
The other two drivers were taken to the hospital.
A passenger in the car was not injured.
