New law in 2017: Michigan bans banning plastic bags

- Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan communities from regulating plastic shopping bags.

The law approved Wednesday takes effect in 90 days. It bans municipalities from regulating, prohibiting or adding fees to the use or sale of "auxiliary containers", reusable or single-use bags, cups, bottles or other packaging from stores and restaurants.

More than 150 municipalities across the country have banned the environmentally unfriendly plastic bags or charged fees. Washtenaw County has OK'd a 10-cent fee on disposable grocery bags and was expected to begin enforcing it in April, but the Republican-sponsored law pre-empts local ordinances.

Critics had called for a veto, saying residents deserve a say in business operations in their communities.

Calley signed the bill because the Republican governor is vacationing out of state.